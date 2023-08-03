“I’d never do anything like that,” he told Swansea Crown Court on the third day of his trial.

“I was quite dismayed to hear this, and it was sick.”

Dewick, of Haverfordwest, went on to say that Victim A – who he described to the court as ‘buggy’ - began accusing him of raping her when he was 13 years old. At the time, she was aged five.

He claimed that Victim A made a similar accusation when he was 16 and she was eight.

“But not one accusation that was made by her was true,” he said.

But in her cross-examination, defence counsel Nicola Powell KC, questioned whether a child of five would be mature enough to understand the meaning of such accusations.

Nicola Powell also questioned Dewick’s behaviour towards police officers during his initial police interview in 2022.

“The officers claimed you were chuckling when you were asked questions and you showed a complete lack of respect to one of them, who you called a ‘sweetheart’,” she said.

“This was a very serious accusation that you were being accused of, but you were quite sure of yourself and thought it was laughable.”

But Dewick insisted that his chuckling was ‘a nervous laugh’.

“It was an anxious laugh, a nervous laugh, because it was so ridiculous to hear this story about me,” he said. “I thought, ‘This has got to be a joke’. It was laughable.”

The Crown went on to say that in 2021 a third child, aged nine, informed her teacher that Dewick had asked her to massage her back with what the child described as ‘a little strokey-strokey’. No further legal action was taken against that child’s allegations.

“Is it a coincidence that a third child made allegations when she was the same age as both the other victims when they were assaulted?” she asked.

“It’s strange, but there was nothing sexual there,” he replied.

“I had severe pain in my back and have had for years.”

When asked by Judge Paul Thomas whether he has any medical evidence to support this claim, Dewick stated that he has never visited a doctor in relation to his back pain.

Dewick, 44, is accused of sexually assaulting Victim A on repeated occasions between 1993 and 2002 and of sexually assaulting Victim 2 on repeated occasions between 2013 and 2017.

He denies all 22 charges.

The jury is expected to begin is considerations later this morning (Thursday, August 3).