Visitors can learn about modern milk tankers, they can sample some delicious Golden Hooves Regenerative Cheddar and they can meet the farmers (and their cows), which are responsible for producing healthy fresh milk every day.

First Milk’s customers and suppliers will also be on hand to show how they are joining the journey towards net zero. There will also be some local food and craft stalls plus a load of fun activities for the kids.

Saturday’s celebrations reflect the recognition First Milk has received for its extensive work to make dairy farming part of the climate solution, having this year received the B Corp certification and the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

A British farmer-owned dairy co-operative, First Milk and its farmer members are committed to protecting nature, looking after their cows and supporting the local communities in which they operate and strive to produce the highest quality dairy foods, which are as good for the planet as they are to eat and drink.

So pop along to Pelcomb Farm (SA62 6EA) this Saturday, August 5, between 12 noon and 6pm for a truly fantastic day out on the farm.