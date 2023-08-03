Visitors to the event will see regenerative farming in action, learn about modern milk tankers, try some Golden Hooves Regenerative Cheddar and meet the farmers and cows producing fresh milk every day.

First Milk’s customers and suppliers will also show how they are joining the journey to net zero, and together with local food and craft stalls plus fun activities for the kids, it’s a day out for all the family.

A British farmer-owned dairy co-operative, First Milk and its farmer members are committed to protecting nature, looking after their cows and supporting the local communities in which they operate.

They strive to produce high quality dairy foods in a way that is also good for the planet.

The celebrations reflect the recognition the business has received for its extensive work to make dairy farming part of the climate solution, this year receiving B Corp certification and the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.