This, after all, remains the largest one-day agricultural show in the whole of Wales and the standard of animals that enter each of the showrings bear testimony to the vitality of the local farming industry.

“The number of entries that we’re seeing once again this year has been incredible,” commented show secretary, Angharad Davies.

“Cardigan Show has enjoyed some incredible successes over the years and a great deal of this is because of the huge variety of trade stands, food stalls and crafts that support us. And because of all this much diversity, Cardigan Show really is a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

Judging begins at 9.30am in each of the rings and will continue on into the afternoon, with the grand parade expected to take place at approximately 3pm.

One ring has been set aside for the sheep, pigs and goats while the cattle and horses will be judged in separate rings located around the show field.

“Once again this year the horse turnout is going to be very strong,” continued Angharad Davies. “We’re now running the Rising Star qualifying classes for the Horse of the Year Show which means that we’re going to be seeing some exceptionally keen competition.”

The pet corner and dog show are always firm favourites with the children while the sheep dog trials and vintage car and tractor displays are added attractions for the other family members.

True to tradition, the horticulture tent promises to be bursting at the seams with the choicest garden produce, preserves, bakes, crafts and artwork.

Last week a large number of local schoolchildren were invited to the showground to prepare their artwork for some of the children’s competitions.

“Some of that work is absolutely incredible,” added Angharad, “ so once again, the number of entries in the horticulture section is going to be high and the standard is gong to be second to none.”

Cardigan County Agriculture Show takes place this Saturday, August 5.

Early bird tickets can be bought up until Friday evening (August 4), priced £12 for adults. Alternatively they can be bought on the gate for £15 (adults) and £3 (children). Children in pushchairs are free.