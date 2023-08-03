RECENTLY, our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have taken some lovely pictures across Pembrokeshire.

Our 2,900 members have been focusing on lovely scenes on the county's coast and local wildlife including a red squirrel on Caldey Island.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Whitesands.Whitesands. (Image: Palmer David Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves at Freshwater West.Waves at Freshwater West. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rock pools at Manorbier. Rock pools at Manorbier. (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Watership Down-like moment.Watership Down-like moment. (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red panda at Manor Wildlife Park.Red panda at Manor Wildlife Park. (Image: Charlie May (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Squirrel in a bit of a pickle at Caldey IslandSquirrel in a bit of a pickle at Caldey Island (Image: Sarah Gallienne (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Fort.Fishguard Fort. (Image: Katherine Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.