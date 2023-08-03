RECENTLY, our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have taken some lovely pictures across Pembrokeshire.
Our 2,900 members have been focusing on lovely scenes on the county's coast and local wildlife including a red squirrel on Caldey Island.
Here are a few of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
