There was disappointment on Tuesday night, August 1, when the display was called off just minutes before take-off from the harbour pier because of worsening weather conditions.

The aim of the ten-minute display will be to capture content for an upcoming public safety campaign by the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD's Respect the Range campaign urges the public to keep safe when accessing military training areas.

A spokesperson for the MoD told the Western Telegraph on Tuesday night: "We are disappointed that the drone display was unable to take place.

"This was due to adverse weather conditions, which would have made proceeding with the display unsafe.

"We would like to thank those that turned out despite the poor weather, and we hope to announce a rescheduled event soon."

Today, Thursday August 3, the spokeperson said: "It is still hoped to reschedule the drone display.

"There is no date set as of yet, but various options across the next few weeks are being explored."