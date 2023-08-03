This is the claim of carers - both paid and unpaid – who regularly visit residents along the A4139 Lamphey Road in Pembroke.

Ironman has confirmed that the road will remain closed to all traffic between 7.30am and 1pm on Saturday September 3, with the exception of emergency vehicles.

In a statement released earlier this week, Ironman state that because the road will involve what they describe as ‘two-way bikes which will be a very busy section of road’, all other vehicles will be prevented from driving through Lamphey Road.

This includes the many health care professionals who use this section of road to assist and support the residents who rely on them.

“There are a large number of residential estates leading off from Lamphey Road with the result that there are also a great number of elderly and disabled people who are solely dependent on their carers who call several times a day,” commented Caroline Bowen.

“But when the road is closed to all traffic, these people will be deprived of the care they so greatly need.”

Ironman are suggesting that carers should park their vehicles in the Pembroke Rugby Club car park and walk to their respective clients.

“But we have no idea whether the rugby club car park will be available that day,” continued Caroline Bowen, who is herself an unpaid carer who looks after her bed-bound father in Lamphey Road.

“I’ll be able to go to my father’s property early that morning and stay with him until the road re-opens but for the paid carers, this will be impossible. They can only stay with their client for a certain length of time before having to move on to the next one, so the chances are that all these people won’t be able to see their carers on September 3.

“And this will lead to anxiety. So many people look forward to that first visit from their carer, which is possibly the only contact they may have with anyone else that day. And if they’re unable to get that, then it can lead to a feeling of loneliness and fear.”

Caroline Bowen went on to say that previous sporting events, such as the Long Course Weekend, issues special passes to carers enabling them to visit their clients or other family members.

“We show our carer pass to the marshals who are attending the event and they allow us through without any issues.

“I know Ironman supporters will say that it’s only for one morning, but this isn’t the point. Being without the security of a carer for those five-and-a-half hours will break the important daily routine for so many dependent and vulnerable people.”

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed it is currently liaising with Ironman to review access for carers.

Ironman Wales has also been approached for comment.