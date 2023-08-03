The Met Office has issued the warning for wind, with winds estimated to reach around 60mph in some parts.

The warning affects Saturday, August 5, and is in place from 6am until 9pm. The overall warning covers the whole of south and west Wales and along the coast towards north Wales.

The Met Office estimates that winds could reach up to 60-65mph on the coastal areas, and up to 45-50mph further inland.

Pembrokeshire is covered by the warning, with highs of 52mph predicted for Haverfordwest, 53mph in Milford Haven, 51mph in Tenby, 53mph in Pembroke and 52mph in Fishguard.

It is predicted the highest winds will be around 1pm and that there will also be rain showers throughout the day.

The Met Office states that the ‘unreasonably windy weather’ will lead to a risk of ‘disruption to travel and outdoor activities.’: Met Office)

The Met Office sad: “There is a good chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as to temporary structures and tents.”

There is also a ‘chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.’

The forecaster has issued the public with tips on how to stay safe in strong winds which includes how to protect your property from damage and other people from injury, how to drive safe and to 'stay indoors as much as possible.'