The RSPCA revealed the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, stating that out of almost 18,000 calls in England and Wales relating to cruelty to cats, 1,072 were reported in Wales.

89 of the calls were of intentional harm incidents involving cats and 600 were about neglect of a cat.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes, but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“It is heart-breaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling – but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

Simon the cat (Image: RSPCA)

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, burned, thrown around, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

Elaine Spence, one of the three chief inspectors in Wales, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening across Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heart-breaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost-of-living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

Hetty the cat (Image: RSPCA)

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

The RSPCA highlighted some of the cats currently in its care and their stories. Hetty was abandoned and has been at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre for more than 340 days, whilst Marlene is another abandoned cat who is now looking for a new home. Simon was taken into the RSPCA’s care after getting injured and has been in care for 370 days due to his owner being in hospital at the time and was unable to care for him.

Animal abuse reports are increased in the summer months, with the RSPCA believing that factors could include animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more.