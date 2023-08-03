Emergency works were carried out earlier this year into removing the destabilised section of the wall at Union Hill which is at the end of Quay Street, Haverfordwest. The remaining wall was consolidated, as well as the embankment behind it.

The council has subsequently been monitoring the site on a weekly basis to ensure no further deterioration.

The next stage is to apply for national funding to support the reconstruction of the wall as well as general improvements in the vicinity.

“The cost of replacing the wall to its original state is significant,” said Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services.

“At present, the carriageway in the area of the wall narrows in the vicinity of Priory Stile to approximately four metres, which forces pedestrians to step into the road. To replace the wall as it is currently, would not improve this situation.

“As a result, the Council will apply for funding to support the reconstruction of the wall and improvements to the highway for pedestrians and cyclists.

“In order to comply with funding regulations we need to gather data, undertake public consultation and complete detailed survey work at the site.”

As a result, the proposed reconstruction of the site may not commence for another 12 months.

“It’s important to note the site has been made safe, including the placement of Heras fencing and safety barriers on Quay Street, and the area is being monitored to maintain the integrity of the embankment,” added Cllr Sinnett.

County Councillor for the Haverfordwest Castle ward, Tom Tudor, said: “Could I extend my appreciation to all concerned who have been dealing with this problem, and for ensuring that measures are in place to protect public safety.

“I would also like to thank the general public for their patience during this process, and should they have any concerns or questions during this period of consultation and discussion, not to hesitate to contact me.”