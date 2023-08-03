Wyndham Hughes was visiting his friend at Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, when he discovered that his friend had lost his mobile phone.

“My client had asked the police to assist them as his friend had lost his phone, but instead of going to his friend’s house, the police went to the house next door and everything spiralled out of control,” his solicitor Tom Lloyd told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“His friend has severe physical issues, and my client was concerned about him being arrested so he stood between him and the police officer.”

As a result, Wyndham Hughes, 50, was charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

“There was a fracas in a public area and the defendant was found obstructing a police officer and was trying to avoid arrest,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Hughes was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 court surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

http://