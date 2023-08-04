First up, Wales will host England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday, August 5, before the return fixture at Twickenham on Saturday, August 12.

The third and final game will be at the Principality Stadium against reigning world champions South Africa on Saturday, August 19.

The games – which replace the usual summer tour – are in preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France in September, which will see Wales face Fiji, Portugal, Georgia and Australia in the group stage. All Wales matches at the World Cup will be aired live on S4C.

The highlight shows for the summer series will be aired at 8.30pm on the matchdays, and presented by Sarra Elgan.

Gareth Charles and former Wales captain Gwyn Jones will provide commentary, with players Rhys Patchell, Rhys Priestland and Sioned Harries providing analysis.

Rhys Patchell said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how the squad has prepared over the summer. Obviously the games are important ones with potential to see players we haven’t seen in a Wales shirt get the chance to show their talents. We’ll also get a first glimpse of how Warren Gatland and the Wales team’s game has developed since the Six Nations.

“It’s an exciting time, these games are not easy by any means which again is a good thing because Wales will be thoroughly prepared for the World Cup. These games are set for a big occasion.”

Geraint Evans, director of strategy, content and publishing at S4C, said: “The summer series is the start of the journey to France for the Wales squad and for us on S4C, and we are delighted that our partnership with Amazon will allow us to bring highlights from both matches against England and world champions South Africa.

“We’ll be showing all of Wales’ games live at the World Cup, so viewers can look forward to three months of top-quality international rugby on S4C.”

Rygbi: Gemau’r Haf

Rygbi: Cymru v Lloegr (Rugby: Wales v England) – Saturday, August 5th 20:30

Rygbi: Lloegr v Cymru (Rugby: England v Wales) – Saturday, August 12th 20:30

Rygbi: Cymru v De Affrica (Rugby: Wales v South Africa) – Saturday, August 19th 20:30

On demand: S4C Clic and iPlayer.