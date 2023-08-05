The Western Telegraph has published 15 death notices this week.
Rosa Lucy Lye
LYE Rosa Lucy Mynachlogddu Suddenly on Thursday, 20th July, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Rosa of Allt-y-gog,…
Read Rosa Lucy Lye's full death notice
Hilda Clarke
Mrs Hilda Clarke (née Scarr) Newport Peacefully on Thursday 27th July at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Hilda of Newport
Read Hilda Clarke's full death notice
Mr. Brian Richards
Mr. Brian Richards Pembroke The death occurred peacefully…
Read Mr. Brian Richards's full death notice
Yvonne Ann Price
Mrs Yvonne Ann Price Fishguard Peacefully on Thursday 20th July at Morriston Hospital, Swansea, Yvonne of Maesgwynne Road,…
Read Yvonne Ann Price's full death notice
Edward George (Ted) Owens
OWENS Edward George "Ted" Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at Hollyland Lodge Residential Home on Tuesday 18th
Read Edward George (Ted) Owens's full death notice
Sylvia Lilian Wallace
Mrs. Sylvia Lilian Wallace Steynton, Milford Haven The…
Read Sylvia Lilian Wallace's full death notice
Elizabeth (Nan) Peters
Miss
Read Elizabeth (Nan) Peters's full death notice
Raymond Phillips
Mr Raymond Phillips - Trecwn Peacefully on Thursday 20th July at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Raymond (formerly of Gelli Farm,…
Read Raymond Phillips's full death notice
Elvina Thomas
Mrs Elvina Thomas Fishguard Peacefully on Saturday 22nd July at Withybush Hospital, Elvina of Fishguard (formerly of Mathry)
Read Elvina Thomas's full death notice
Kenneth Graham
MR. KENNETH GRAHAM Llawhaden Peacefully on Friday 21st…
Read Kenneth Graham's full death notice
Cherrill Evans
Mrs Cherrill Evans (nee Lewis) Whitland The death occurred at her home in Bryngwenllian, Whitland on 16th July of Mrs…
Read Cherrill Evans's full death notice
Mr. John Everett
Mr. John Everett St. Ishmaels The death occurred…
Read Mr. John Everett's full death notice
Roy Mr. Henry
Mr. Roy Henry Johnston The death occurred suddenly but…
Read Roy Mr. Henry's full death notice
Margaret Astles
Mrs. Margaret Astles Milford Haven The death occurred…
Read Margaret Astles's full death notice
Paul Ladd
Mr Paul Ladd Nevern Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday 23rd July aged 58 years, Paul of Nevern
Read Paul Ladd's full death notice
