Rosa Lucy Lye

LYE Rosa Lucy Mynachlogddu Suddenly on Thursday, 20th July, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Rosa of Allt-y-gog,…

Hilda Clarke

Mrs Hilda Clarke (née Scarr) Newport Peacefully on Thursday 27th July at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Hilda of Newport

Mr. Brian Richards

Mr. Brian Richards Pembroke The death occurred peacefully…

Yvonne Ann Price

Mrs Yvonne Ann Price Fishguard Peacefully on Thursday 20th July at Morriston Hospital, Swansea, Yvonne of Maesgwynne Road,…

Edward George (Ted) Owens

OWENS Edward George "Ted" Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at Hollyland Lodge Residential Home on Tuesday 18th

Sylvia Lilian Wallace

Mrs. Sylvia Lilian Wallace Steynton, Milford Haven The…

Elizabeth (Nan) Peters

Miss

Raymond Phillips

Mr Raymond Phillips - Trecwn Peacefully on Thursday 20th July at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Raymond (formerly of Gelli Farm,…

Elvina Thomas

Mrs Elvina Thomas Fishguard Peacefully on Saturday 22nd July at Withybush Hospital, Elvina of Fishguard (formerly of Mathry)

Kenneth Graham

MR. KENNETH GRAHAM Llawhaden Peacefully on Friday 21st…

Cherrill Evans

Mrs Cherrill Evans (nee Lewis) Whitland The death occurred at her home in Bryngwenllian, Whitland on 16th July of Mrs…

Mr. John Everett

Mr. John Everett St. Ishmaels The death occurred…

Roy Mr. Henry

Mr. Roy Henry Johnston The death occurred suddenly but…

Margaret Astles

Mrs. Margaret Astles Milford Haven The death occurred…

Paul Ladd

Mr Paul Ladd Nevern Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday 23rd July aged 58 years, Paul of Nevern

