I'm always intrigued by all the historical info that comes my way, particularly when it's about Milford and how, through the ages, it has been viewed and described. It's interesting enough reading the many books that have been written by true historians, but it adds to the fascination when you know it has been penned by someone from that era. Like this piece, which comes from a late 19th century writer's description of the town and district.

"On the south-west side of the town of Milford, separated from it by the estuary called Hubberston Pill, is the very old town of Hakin, which signifies a "strand."

A bridge is now being constructed which will connect Milford with Hakin under the provisions of the Milford Improvement Act of 1857, it will be erected at the sole expense of the Hon. Robert Fulke Greville.

Pill Priory (Image: Jeff Dunn)

At the northern extremity of this Pill and in the Milford Improvement District stands now the remains of Pill Priory, there is only a small proportion of the east side of the tower now standing, but the ruins are sufficient to show that the spacious building was originally cruciform. This old religious

establishment was founded by Adam de Rupe, or de la Roche, who held vast power and possessions in Pembrokeshire. The date of its foundation is placed by Turner in the year 1200.

On the northern side of the estuary of Castle Pill, on a height overlooking the Pill there are faint vestiges of some earth works with masonry and which was formerly a fortification of great strength built to guard and protect the inlet. In the time of Queen Elizabeth it ranked among the castles of Pembrokeshire and the last time it was used as a military outpost was in the period of the Civil Wars when it was garrisoned for the King, and was considered one of the strongest forts of the Royalists in Pembrokeshire. It was, after an obstinate defence, taken by Captain Willoughby, assisted by the Fleet under Admiral Swanley. So important was it considered by the Royalists that when the news of its surrender reached Haverfordwest, the King's troops, under Sir Harvey Vaughan, immediately evacuated the town.

Old Hakin bridge in background (Image: Jeff Dunn)

On the Eastern side of Castle Pill stands the beautiful mansion of the present proprietor of Milford Haven, the Hon. R. F. Greville. This charming spot was once the residence of the famous Governor Holwell, one of the few survivors of the Black Hole victims at Calcutta. It is rendered, by the taste of Col. Greville, one of the finest artistic residences in the country.

Milford contains chapels for the different classes of dissenters and several schools; a market is held here every Tuesday and Saturday. The population of the Milford Improvement District 1857 is near 4000. An omnibus runs every day to Haverfordwest, a mail coach and omnibus meets every train at Johnston station on the South Wales Railway and there is a boat conveyance every day to Pembroke Dock.

Near Milford is the village of Rhos-market, the birthplace of Lucy Walters, the favourite mistress of Charles 2nd and mother of the unfortunate Duke of Monmouth.

Doctor Zachary Williams was a native of this place and was father to the blind lady of that name who found a home under Dr. Johnson's roof.

In the village of Steynton near Milford Haven was born the celebrated linguist and scholar Sir William Jones.

In the haven of Milford, Henry 2nd embarked with the troops which he had assembled for the conquest of Ireland and here, also, he landed on his return from that expedition. In the reign of Henry 4th an army of 1200 men which had been sent from France to the assistance of Owain Glyndwr in his insurrection against the authority of that monarch landed at this place, from which they marched in the siege of Haverfordwest and afterwards to that of Carmarthen.

Castle Hall (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Oliver Cromwell was well aware of the advantages of Milford Haven when he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of Ireland."

And to enhance this self-indulgent historical tour, here are pics of Pill Priory, Castle Hall and in the background of the third photo you can see Col. Greville's Victorian Hakin Bridge, which, in 1887, was replaced by a steel bridge.

That's about it for this week, but I leave you with this thought: "The paint and plaster may be peeling and cracking on the outside, but that doesn't matter if the rooms inside are warm and cosy."

Take care, please stay safe.

