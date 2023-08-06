Torch Theatre in Milford Haven is looking for people who enjoy watching theatre productions and films who have an interest in being a critic.

The Torch Theatre has two regular reviewers who write about shows and films watched at the venue, which are then translated into Welsh, with both being put on the theatre’s website.

Val Ruloff is from Pembroke and has been writing reviews for almost a year. She said: “It’s a new experience for me and I don’t have any journalistic background. I really enjoy watching performances and I hope my opinions are very valuable for other people to read.

“The Torch is very precious here in Pembrokeshire and when I was approached to ask if I could make some of my comments known and to give my feedback, I agreed and it’s all gone from there.”

Another reviewer is 12-year-old Riley who enjoys watching action films. He said: “I do love contributing to the Torch Theatre. It’s great to see my reviews on the website, and great that people take my advice on what movie to watch.

“My teachers and friends at school read my reviews and go and see them because of my review and that’s a really good feeling. It’s good to be part of a system to promote them.”

The theatre is looking for more people who enjoys films and productions who have an eye for the important details, technical elements, characters and story lines to become a reviewer.

Chelsey Gillard, artistic director at Torch Theatre, said: “We’d like a wide spectrum of people with varying interests to become critics and reviewers. In return for their reviews (which they email to us a couple of days after their visit) they get two free tickets to come to shows/films of their choice.

“It really is a great opportunity to get their reviews published online for all to see. They will also be invited to press nights for Torch productions.”

Anyone who would like to become a reviewer should contact Charlotte Spencer on charlotte@torchtheatre.co.uk