Officials of the Cardigan County Agricultural Show have confirmed that this year's show, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, has been cancelled as a result of the strong winds of up to 49mph and heavy rain which are forecast throughout the day.

"It's a huge disappointment for everyone, given all the hard work that has gone into organising it," commented show secretary, Angharad Davies.

"But given the severe weather warning for Satutrday, we feel it's the most sensible decision to take for the health and safety of the exhibitors as well as the members of the public who would be attending."

Ms Davies went on to say that re-scheduling the show to an alternative date is extremely difficult.

"Because the show involves so many judges who are travelling from all over the country to attend, it's virtually impossible to re-schedule to another date," she said.

All tradstands, sponsors and lviestock exhibitors will be refunded as a result of the cancellation.