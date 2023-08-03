Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations to buy biopsy equipment.

The state-of-the-art trans-perineal biopsy equipment was purchased for the Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli. It is worth £50,000 and was bought after a generous £30,000 donation from the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The equipment is used to test for the possibility of prostate cancer. Prior to this, the Hywel Dda urology service only had one biopsy machine in Glangwili Hospital, but it did not carry out trans-perineal biopsies, which has been stated to be a more accurate procedure.

Mr Ng, consultant urologist, said: “The purchase of this equipment is an important step in the full transition over to trans-perineal biopsy for prostate and a key component of the current Cancer Research UK-funded project to provide a gold standard prostate cancer diagnostic service in Hywel Dda. I am very grateful for the continued support of charity and patient group partners to enable us to provide this.”

The equipment will provide a more accurate test for those being assessed for prostate cancer and will allow for more biopsies to be carried out.

Neil Griffiths, urology service delivery manager, said: “The new equipment has not only allowed us to increase the capacity of prostate biopsies for all Hywel Dda patients who are referred with suspected prostate cancer; it has also enabled us to carry out the advanced trans-perineal biopsies at Prince Philip Hospital.

“This has benefitted patients by reducing waiting times and the need to travel to receive an optimal service.

“It has also improved staff morale as it allows us to provide improved care to our patients.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The purchase enables the health board to continue a sustainable and advanced prostate biopsy service.

“It demonstrates how the generous support of our local communities makes it possible for us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda. We are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk