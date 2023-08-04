Police officers heard Morganna Phillips shouting obscenities when they arrived at a property in Chestnut Way, Milford Haven on the evening of July 10.

“They could hear her shouting ‘F*** off, f*** off, you c****,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week, “so she was arrested for a public order matter.”

But as the officers attempted to escort her into the police van, Phillips’ behaviour continued to deteriorate.

“She had to be physically pulled into the van and then said something that the officers were unable to understand,” continued Ms Vaughan.

“She proceeded to push against one of the officers, causing reddening to his arm.”

Phillips, 21, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and an additional charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

She was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“Police attended, my client saw some people being arrested, she was drunk at the time and shouted things that she shouldn’t have done,” he said.

“She was arrested and during the arrest she struggled and as a result, the officer had some reddening to his arm.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Phillips has little recollection of the incident.

“When I saw her the following day, she said she couldn’t believe what had happened,” he said.

“She has very little recollection about what happened because of the alcohol, and she is currently struggling with alcohol issues.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order on Phillips during which she must carry out 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer as well as £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

