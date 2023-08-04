This was a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters, and all for some, a once- in-a-lifetime experience.

In a weekend full of fun and excitement, the Beavers had the experience of their own private 4D cinema screening, a private Lego Technics workshop and two full days of adventures in Legoland itself, which included their sleepover within the park inside its Education Cenre building.

The Beavers are pictured at the entrance to Legoland. (Image: 1st Pembroke Beavers)

"Amazing memories were made by all who took part," said a spokesperson for 1st Pembroke Beavers. "A massive thank-you to Evans Coaches and our driver Lesley and for all the leadership team for making this trip possible."

A chance to get hands-on with lots of Lego! (Image: 1st Pembroke Beavers)

1st Pembroke Beavers meet on a Monday evening at 5pm at the Scout Hall on Treowen Road, Pennar, and always welcome new starters, who are aged between six and eight.