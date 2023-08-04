There was an exciting start to the school holidays for 1st Pembroke Beavers when they took part in a sleepover in Legoland, Windsor.

This was a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters, and all for some, a once- in-a-lifetime experience.

In a weekend full of fun and excitement, the Beavers had the experience of their own private 4D cinema screening, a private Lego Technics workshop and two full days of adventures in Legoland itself, which included their  sleepover within the park inside its Education Cenre building.

Western Telegraph: The Beavers are pictured at the entrance to Legoland.The Beavers are pictured at the entrance to Legoland. (Image: 1st Pembroke Beavers)

"Amazing memories were made by all who took part," said a spokesperson for 1st Pembroke Beavers. "A massive thank-you to Evans Coaches and our driver Lesley and for all the leadership team for making this trip possible."

Western Telegraph: A chance to get hands-on with lots of Lego!A chance to get hands-on with lots of Lego! (Image: 1st Pembroke Beavers)

1st Pembroke Beavers meet on a Monday evening at 5pm at the Scout Hall on Treowen Road, Pennar, and always welcome new starters, who are aged between six and eight.

 