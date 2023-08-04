There was an exciting start to the school holidays for 1st Pembroke Beavers when they took part in a sleepover in Legoland, Windsor.
This was a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters, and all for some, a once- in-a-lifetime experience.
In a weekend full of fun and excitement, the Beavers had the experience of their own private 4D cinema screening, a private Lego Technics workshop and two full days of adventures in Legoland itself, which included their sleepover within the park inside its Education Cenre building.
"Amazing memories were made by all who took part," said a spokesperson for 1st Pembroke Beavers. "A massive thank-you to Evans Coaches and our driver Lesley and for all the leadership team for making this trip possible."
1st Pembroke Beavers meet on a Monday evening at 5pm at the Scout Hall on Treowen Road, Pennar, and always welcome new starters, who are aged between six and eight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here