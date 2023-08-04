Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, remained closed to traffic for several hours during the early hours of Friday morning (August 4), following what police officers have described as 'an incident' that took place shortly before midnight.
A statement was issued by Dyfed-Powys Police at around 12.30am stating that the road had been closed to all traffic.
"Officers were called to attend at Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, over concern for a person’s welfare at approximately 11.10pm on Thursday night," commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.
"The matter was brought to a close at shortly before 1am when the person being taken to receive appropriate support."
Clay Lane is the unclassified road that runs from Winch Lane to Merlins Bridge.
