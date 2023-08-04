A statement was issued by Dyfed-Powys Police at around 12.30am stating that the road had been closed to all traffic.

"Officers were called to attend at Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, over concern for a person’s welfare at approximately 11.10pm on Thursday night," commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

"The matter was brought to a close at shortly before 1am when the person being taken to receive appropriate support."

Clay Lane is the unclassified road that runs from Winch Lane to Merlins Bridge.