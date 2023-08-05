Pembroke Dock bowlers are getting ready to strike to victory this season thanks to the St John’s Short Mat Bowling Club’s new shirt sponsor, O C Davies and Son of Neyland.
The O C Davies sponsorship has enabled the players to purchase some striking new shirts in time for the new season.
St John’s Short Mat Bowling Club describe themselves as ‘a small and friendly club’ that practice every Thursday night at St John’s Hall in Pembroke Dock between 6.30pm and 9p,.
They are keen to welcome new members so anyone is welcome to pop along on Thursday evening and give bowling a try.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here