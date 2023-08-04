On Thursday, August 3, Haverfordwest travelled to the Cardiff City Stadium for the ‘home’ leg of their second round tie against the Faroe Islands’ B36 Torshavn. There was hope for a progression into the third round despite the 2-1 loss in the Faroe Islands on July 27, after a loss away in the first leg saw Haverfordwest take the overall win in Cardiff with a 1-0 win in the tie and winning on penalties.

The team headed into the game against B36 Torshavn on the back of a much improved second half out in the Faroe Islands and began brightly, with some tight plays but were dealt an early blow when captain Jazz Richards was taken off with an injury.

Both teams played well, with some good passing and the travelling contingent from Haverfordwest were in good voice.

There were a few shots that tested both keepers, with Haverfordwest County’s Zac Jones easily collecting and parrying.

Despite the lack of goals, to keep B36 – who are a professional team – to 0-0 at half time was a good effort, and then in the second half, a nice strike by Ben Fawcett took Haverfordwest into a 1-0 lead on the night, bringing the aggregate score to 2-2.

Ben Fawcett celebrates scoring. (Image: PA)

This spurred on both the players and the crowd and there were some more good strikes which were dealt with well by B36, and unfortunately neither team were able to break the deadlock, so the full-time score of 2-2 on aggregate meant extra time and the possibility of another penalty shootout. Rhys Abbruzzese saved Haverfordwest’s bacon at one point, whilst on his own goal line, taking a shot to the stomach, which prevented a B36 goal.

Cramp was setting in on a number of players during the short break before the start of extra time and unfortunately for Haverfordwest County – who were the last remaining Welsh team in the conference league – B36 took advantage of a controversial penalty for handball in the first period of extra time, with Jann Benjaminsen sending Zac Jones the wrong way to bring the night’s score to 1-1 and the aggregate score to 3-2 to B36.

Haverfordwest County players and fans were delighted with Ben Fawcett's goal. (Image: PA)

Sadly, Haverfordwest were not able to get one back and therefore penalties were not needed and B36 Torshavn progress to the third round thanks to the 3-2 aggregate win.

There were many positives for Haverfordwest, with keeper Zac Jones’ overall performance leaving him untroubled by B36’s attempts, a good all-round performance from Kai Whitmore – who was literally everywhere - and Lee Jenkins putting in a strong performance.