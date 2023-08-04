The jury retired to consider their verdict just before 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (August 4) and returned today (Friday) at 2pm. Their verdict was unanimous on all 20 charges.

Dewick was charged with carrying out explicit sexual offences on the girls between 1993 and 2017.

Victim A was just seven-years-old when her abuse began and continued until she was 15. Victim B was abused between the ages of nine and 12.

Dewick, 44, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, denied all charges throughout his four day trial, maintaining that both girls had fabricated their evidence.

"I would never do anything like that," he told Judge Paul Thomas, KC, in his evidence.

"That was sick."

Dewick's claims were denounced by counsel for the Crown, Nicola Powell, KC.

"This is a man in complete denial, who convinced himself that he'd got away with it, all those years ago," she said.

"But now his past has come back to haunt him."

Dewick has been released on an electronically monitored curfew to await his sentence on August 14.

"He is facing what he himself has said in his evidence, will be a lengthy sentence," commented Judge Paul Thomas KC.