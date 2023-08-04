Tim Harrison from Pembroke is one of 950 adult volunteers who will represent the UK at the event.

It brings together more than 40,000 Scouts from around the globe every four years.

Tim, who works in the Environment team at Bluestone National Park Resort, said he was very proud to be representing not only the UK but also Pembrokeshire.

He added: “I would like to thank Bluestone for the support it has given me in making this dream possible.

"An international jamboree is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and with Bluestone's support, I am able to support the Scouts in this amazing educational event."

Marten Lewis, director of sustainability at Bluestone, said it was great to see Tim representing Pembrokeshire and the Scout movement at such a prestigious event.

"At Bluestone, we believe in providing free range short breaks in our amazing 500 acres of countryside. It’s very similar to the Scouts' value of creating fun and educating young people about our natural habitats and environment.

“It’s heartening to see Tim embodying these values at the World Scout Jamboree.

"We wish him the best on his trip and know that he will be an excellent ambassador for both Bluestone and the UK contingent."

The World Scout Jamboree is not just a gathering of young minds; it is an educational event that promotes peace, mutual understanding, and leadership development.

The Jamboree will feature various programs, including the Global Development Village, special sustainability initiatives, and opportunities for participants to make lifelong friends from diverse cultures worldwide.