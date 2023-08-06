Figures released by Stats Wales show that in May 2023, almost 8.000 patients across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who are in the ‘health risk factor R1’ category were waiting beyond the target date for their first outpatient ophthalmology appointment, putting them at risk of ‘irreversible harm or significant adverse outcome’. The percentage of patients waiting past the target time is 50.3 per cent.

It is the same across Wales, with 52.5 per cent waiting beyond the target time.

Residents have also been showing concern according to politicians. Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales, said: “These figures reflect a growing trend I am seeing in my inbox – with more and more constituents contacting me to express their grave frustration and concern regarding the state of ophthalmology provision in Mid and West Wales.

“It’s increasingly clear that ophthalmology services have been unable to recover from the pandemic, and concerningly this could have devastating impact on too many patients. It’s simply not good enough that more than one in two patients are at risk of irreversible sight loss because Welsh Government can’t get a grip on waiting times.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, spokesperson for health and social care in Plaid Cymru, said: “To show they are serious about eye care in Wales, we must see a plan from the Welsh Government on how they intend to expediate the most urgent cases on these waiting lists.

“In addition, Welsh Government need to put steps in place to ensure targets are driving the right behaviour, that targets are effectively monitored, that health boards have the resource to be able to deliver to target, and that remedial action is taken as soon as possible to look after the patients that have been let down by the system.

“This needs to include a deep dive into the measures, and the current processes, that are currently failing more than half of the highest risk eye care patients in Wales.”