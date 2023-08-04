The iconic wooden ride, first opened in 1996, will be benefitting from the latest in roller coaster technology that will make it ‘not only as good as new but even better’, according to its fans.

The re-track work has been carried out by American rollercoaster design and construction company The Gravity Group.

Megafobia's $2m re-track has created significant improvements, including re-profiling of its first drop. (Image: Oakwood Theme Park)

Megafobia has an international reputation, and the European Coaster Club said: “It’s fantastic news that the much loved Megafobia is being given such a significant upgrade to become an even more thrilling and exciting wooden coaster that our members are already hyped to ride this summer on our annual club visit"

The scheme got underway last summer, before the October incident on the park’s Treetops small rollercoaster which led to a man being airlifted to hospital and a young girl slightly injured.

An investigation into the incident is still in the hands of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Oakwood said it is ‘’thrilled’ to announce the re-opening of Megafobia, which is said 'promises an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other'.

There’s a chance to experience the ride as night falls this month, thanks to the return of Oakwood’s popular After Dark event which takes place every Wednesday, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday in August/

There will be illuminated rides, live entertainment, a UV powder party and a spectacular fireworks display, giving a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the park in a whole new light.

A night of light and colour is on offer at Oakwood's After Dark events. (Image: Oakwood Theme Park)

To celebrate the re-opening of Megafobia, the park has a Mega Summer Sale on offer, where guest can purchase any four day passes for £80.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors from all over the world to Oakwood Theme Park this summer and offer them an unforgettable summer experience," said the park’s marketing manager, Freya Knibb.

"With the reopening of Megafobia, the return of After Dark, and a range of exciting activities planned, we are confident that guests will have an incredible time at our park. And with our Mega Summer Sale, families can enjoy even more value for their money."

For more information, visit www.oakwoodthemepark.co.uk