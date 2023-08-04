Matthew Whelton hurled abuse at the victim as she parked her car outside her home in Augustine Way, Haverfordwest, following a shopping trip with her son on January 5, 2023.

“He walked up to the car and started banging on the window,” Crown prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He grabbed hold of the driver’s door, but she kept hold of it and managed to keep it closed.”

But Whelton, 52, grabbed hold of the door once again and yanked it open.

“The victim was concerned at what the defendant might do, so she and her son managed to get into the house while he continued screaming at the boy, “You’re a f****** m*** like your mother,” added Ms Vaughan.

Whelton, of Augustine Way, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour that was likely to cause alarm or distress to the victim.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“These two people haven’t got on for some time,” the solicitor informed the magistrates.

“There have been numerous complaints, with around 80 being made by him against her.

“This particular night my client was walking past her vehicle with other people, the car door was opened, and it hit him. After having too much to drink, everything poured out.

“He’s very embarrassed and ashamed of what he said, particularly in relation to the child.

"This is very out of character, and he very much regrets it.”

After considering the prosecution evidence, magistrates requested an adjournment for a full probation report to be prepared.

Whelton will return to Haverfordwest magistrates on August 21 for sentencing. He was released on unconditional bail.