Richard John, 40, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 28 where he faced two charges.

The first charge was one count of intentional strangulation which is alleged to have taken place on July 26 in Pembroke Dock.

The second charge was one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which allegedly took place against the same alleged victim in Pembroke Dock on the same date.

No plea has been entered and he has been remanded in custody to await an appearance at Swansea Crown Court on August 29.