A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been kept in custody on strangulation and assault charges.
Richard John, 40, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 28 where he faced two charges.
The first charge was one count of intentional strangulation which is alleged to have taken place on July 26 in Pembroke Dock.
The second charge was one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which allegedly took place against the same alleged victim in Pembroke Dock on the same date.
No plea has been entered and he has been remanded in custody to await an appearance at Swansea Crown Court on August 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article