TWO Pembrokeshire residents were recently in court for failing to provide police with information.
Lisa Rebecca Wilson, 51, of Tenby Court, Monkton, Pembroke, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 20.
She committed the offence on January 31 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen Golf which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.
She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Brett Park, 30, of Crymych, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Curt on July 28.
He committed the offence on February 10 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi A3 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
