CENTURIES ago, many of the places we know and love looked very different and we could be completely baffled looking at old maps and pictures at just how different they were.

Some places, however, haven’t changed much over time, with the biggest changes usually just new shops in place of old ones.

Here we take a look at a number of pictures taken in Fishguard between the late 1800s and the 1990s to see how much of the town has changed through time, including shops that no longer exist, street scenes, ships in the harbour and lots of faces.

Western Telegraph: Crowds watching the Mauritania arriving in Fishguard in 1908. Picture: Ian EvansCrowds watching the Mauritania arriving in Fishguard in 1908. Picture: Ian Evans

Western Telegraph: Fishguard in the 1900s. Picture: Ian EvansFishguard in the 1900s. Picture: Ian Evans

Western Telegraph: Hosier shop in Fishguard in 1906. Picture: Sheila HarrisHosier shop in Fishguard in 1906. Picture: Sheila Harris

Western Telegraph: Fishguard school's 1967 production of HMS Pinafore. Picture: John RoachFishguard school's 1967 production of HMS Pinafore. Picture: John Roach

Western Telegraph: Marking the bicentenary of the French invasion in 1997. Picture: Mark LewisMarking the bicentenary of the French invasion in 1997. Picture: Mark Lewis

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Square in the 1970s. Picture: Frank WaltersFishguard Square in the 1970s. Picture: Frank Walters

Western Telegraph: Market day in Fishguard around 1890. Picture: Ian EvansMarket day in Fishguard around 1890. Picture: Ian Evans

Western Telegraph: The Oddfellows leading the Armistice celebrations in Fishguard in 1918The Oddfellows leading the Armistice celebrations in Fishguard in 1918

Western Telegraph: The Argonaut in Fishguard Harbour in the 1970s. Picture: Brian CleareThe Argonaut in Fishguard Harbour in the 1970s. Picture: Brian Cleare

Do you recognise any of the faces or have any memories of the events and how places have changed? Let us know!

