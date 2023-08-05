Some places, however, haven’t changed much over time, with the biggest changes usually just new shops in place of old ones.

Here we take a look at a number of pictures taken in Fishguard between the late 1800s and the 1990s to see how much of the town has changed through time, including shops that no longer exist, street scenes, ships in the harbour and lots of faces.

Crowds watching the Mauritania arriving in Fishguard in 1908. Picture: Ian Evans

Fishguard in the 1900s. Picture: Ian Evans

Hosier shop in Fishguard in 1906. Picture: Sheila Harris

Fishguard school's 1967 production of HMS Pinafore. Picture: John Roach

Marking the bicentenary of the French invasion in 1997. Picture: Mark Lewis

Fishguard Square in the 1970s. Picture: Frank Walters

Market day in Fishguard around 1890. Picture: Ian Evans

The Oddfellows leading the Armistice celebrations in Fishguard in 1918

The Argonaut in Fishguard Harbour in the 1970s. Picture: Brian Cleare

