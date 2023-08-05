THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is cats to celebrate our furry friends.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Frankie in a tree.Frankie in a tree. (Image: Mandy Cook (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Beanie and GarfieldBeanie and Garfield (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Moody catsMoody cats (Image: Gerda Bryant (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: This cat is a little poserThis cat is a little poser (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Taffi as a kitten with a stuffed toyTaffi as a kitten with a stuffed toy (Image: Wendy Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: An unamused cat.An unamused cat. (Image: Keeley Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.