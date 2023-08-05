We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is cats to celebrate our furry friends.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Frankie in a tree. (Image: Mandy Cook (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Beanie and Garfield (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Moody cats (Image: Gerda Bryant (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

This cat is a little poser (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Taffi as a kitten with a stuffed toy (Image: Wendy Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

An unamused cat. (Image: Keeley Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

