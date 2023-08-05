Ruth Watson, a Swim Wales teacher at the Blue Lagoon water park at Bluestone National Park Resortand Carys Blower, an RLSS trainer assessor, have been raising awareness about water safety among schoolchildren in Pembrokeshire as part of the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS) campaign to prevent drowning.

Ruth and Carys embarked on a tour of several local schools before the summer break, to highlight the dangers of entering water bodies like rivers and the local sea during the holidays.

Ruth's aim was to educate the younger generation about the potential hazards of water activities and how to stay safe while enjoying water-related activities.

"As a swimming teacher, I understand the importance of ensuring children and young people are well-informed about water safety," said Ruth. "During the school holidays and other times of the year, it is crucial that they understand the potential dangers associated with water activities in our local rivers and beaches.”

The RLSS drowning campaign, which spans from May through to the summer, serves as an important initiative in proactively raising awareness about water safety and preventing accidental drowning throughout the UK.

“With the increased risk to the public during the warmer months, the campaign seeks to encourage everyone to enjoy water safely while partaking in outdoor activities,” added Ruth.

