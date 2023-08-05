Kilgetty Begelly Community Council is one of just three groups in Wales which have been given a helping hand by The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales.

The grant of £114,472 will enable the council to run a range of activities to help reduce rural isolation and to offer opportunities for social interaction.

Elaine Wyatt from the project’s steering group said: "Our project seeks to broaden the range of opportunities for local people to get involved, share skills, make, mend, and forge friendships. This National Lottery funding is crucial to the development of the project.”

The grants have been awarded through the Rural Futures programme, which aims to support small rural communities wishing to make a positive impact on the lives of their residents.

John Rose, Wales director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re privileged to be able to work with these groups in rural Wales, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

“National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK, and these three grants showcase the enthusiasm and dedication volunteers show to support people in their community.

“We are committed to supporting rural areas across Wales to tackle some of the challenges they face and to make the most of local opportunities.”

The National Lottery Community Fund announced last week that 110 communities across Wales successfully applied for grants in July, totalling more than £2.4 million.

For more information about applying for funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

Members of Men's Shed, and some members of the Kilgetty and Begelly Rural Futures committee are pictured outside the Kilgetty Community Centre.