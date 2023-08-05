Leading Serbian Roma violinist Branko Ristic and his English wife, virtuoso accordionist Faith, perform mainly original Roma-influenced music with flair and passion.

The duo met in Branko's Romani village in 2009, and - with music as their only tool for communication - began a romantic and musical journey that would lead to their first album, Gypsy Lover, being placed in the top three of the World Music charts.

Since then they have toured the world, often appearing at major festivals either as a duo or with an ensemble of equally fine musicians.

This will be their second visit to the little chapel at Burnett’s Hill, a sell-out audience for their last visit four years ago being treated to the added bonus of Branko’s sister taking to the stage to perform some Serbian folk dances.

“It’s being billed as ‘Faith i Branko and friends’, but we probably won’t find out the actual line-up until nearer the day. It all depends whether any of their usual supporting musicians are available to travel down to Pembrokeshire with them,” explained concert organiser Keith Johnson. “So it could be just the two of them on stage, or it could be five or six!”

Tickets for the concert on Saturday, August 12 cost £12 and are available from 01646 651725.

The event is being supported by the Welsh Arts Council Night Out Scheme.