People of all ages paid for a bucket and a seed potato last March ahead of a community harvesting four months later.

The results were remarkable – the 150 buckets yielded a total of 3,693 spuds with a combined weight of 113kg.

The challenge raised the grand total of £1,555 for St Florence Church, where the prize presentations took place.

Puffin Produce's Charlie Felstead presents prizes to (left), Elaine Hutchinson (second heaviest crop); Penny MacKenzie (largest number winner) and Howard Yeates (largest number third place). (Image: Jenny Close)

Two growers - Hefina Lewis and Penny MacKenzie - each had the highest total of 99 potatoes in their buckets.

The overall champion was Gill Balding, whose crop weighed 3,218g.

Supreme champion Gill Balding is pictured with Charlie Felstead of Puffin Produce and challenge organiser Jenny Close. (Image: Jenny Close)

Junior champion was 14-year-old Kate, with a total of 2,040g, while Isaac and Archie, aged 15 and 12 respectively, grew 62 spuds to win them the junior ‘highest number’ prize.

Classes at St Florence School also took on the challenge, with some excellent results.

One of the youngest entrants was four-year-old Edward, who is pictured with Charlie Felstead and Abigail Meyrick of Puffin Produce. On the right, the buckets line up for judging at Grandiflora. (Image: Jenny Close)

The contest’s grand weigh-in took place on Saturday July 15.

There was a last-minute change of venue for the riddling, which took place at Grandiflora Garden Centre where a large glass house was kindly offered as protection against the elements.

Buckets and potatoes were then taken to the church for the winner announcements and presentations.

Tea and cakes were available and Relax with Sax provided background music which created a great atmosphere and sense of anticipation.

The church was full and Pembrokeshire potato grower Walter Simon did a fabulous job as judge and officiator.

Organiser Jenny Close said: “There were some incredible results this year.

“It was a fantastic effort by everyone who made it to the day of reckoning.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather, the teddy bear drop and tower tours had to be postponed.

“Due to the generosity of our sponsors - Puffin Produce Ltd /Blas y Tir (potatoes and prizes) represented by Abigail Meyrick and Charlie Felstead; Birt & Co (buckets and stickers); Giles Birt and J B Roofing (rosettes) and Jon Brace, this year the sum of £1,555was raised in aid of St Florence Church.

“A huge thank you to our sponsors, entrants and those giving kind donations, and to the wonderful volunteers making it such an enjoyable event for St Florence and the community.”