Help us to improve the lives of older people in Wales.

We're looking for two dedicated, passionate people to join the Age Cymru Board of Trustees.

Age Cymru is the national charity for older people in Wales, we’re here for older people when we’re needed most with our trusted advice, support and services.

Our trustees set our strategic direction, and use their practical skills, experience, and knowledge to support and challenge the staff teams who deliver a wide range of services for older people across the whole of Wales.

We welcome applications from everyone who feels they have a contribution to make, bringing either life or professional experience. No previous board experience is required. To broaden our representation, we're particularly keen to hear from those who are living in mid or north Wales, Welsh speaking, from ethnic minority groups, or part of a LGBTQ+ community.

We're also particularly interested to hear from individuals with fundraising experience.

Appointments are for four years and trustees will be provided with an induction to the charity, ongoing updates and training as required.

If you would like further information visit www.agecymru.org.uk/becomeatrustee or call 029 2043 1573 for an informal discussion.

Your sincerely

Victoria Lloyd

Chief Executive