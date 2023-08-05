The winds started to move in just before 5am this morning (Saturday, August 5) and are set to worsen significantly as the day progresses.

Storm Antoni is expected to rage across south Wales for 12 hours, with its estimated times being predicted between 8am until 8pm this evening. Gusts in excess of 60mph are expected on exposed coastal areas.

The warning means that there is a possibility of travel days as a result of road closures as well as power cuts and a subsequent risk to life and property. The problem is being further exacerbated by today’s high tides.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber on Friday evening, with a forecast of ‘unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain’, now expected to be more severe than was originally expected.

The Western Telegraph will keep you informed of any incident and road closures as the day progresses.

Rain is also expected to be persistent and heavy, although this is likely to be worse in the north.

The Met Office’s definition of an amber weather warning reads: "There is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

"This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact."

‘Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

“It will bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England with the strongest winds affecting parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

“In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.

“Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

Possible dangers include: