One of the girls was just seven when her horrific sexual assaults began in 1993. They continued consistently until she was 15.

The other little girl was nine when Dewick began sexually assaulting her and continued until 2017, when she turned 11.

Neither of the children knew each other prior to Dewick’s arrest and his subsequent trial.

As both victims gave their harrowing accounts before a jury sitting at Swansea Crown Court earlier this week, the emotional pain of everything they have endured since they were children became clear.

One of the victims was groomed by Dewick, who gave her sweets and chocolates in a bid to win her trust.

“I think he was giving me those things so that I would feel better about what he was doing to me, and that I would like him,” she told the jury.

“When I was a little girl, I liked the sweets so I was happy to receive the gifts. But he would also tell me that my friends didn’t care about me and that my mother didn’t love me. That made me feel bad.”

Both children stated that his despite their young ages at the time of the offences, they knew that what they were being subjected to by Dewick was wrong. But their innocence prevented them from speaking out.

“I began self-harming,” said Victim 2. “I was ill, I was depressed, I was suicidal and extremely bad mentally. But I didn’t tell anyone what was happening to me.”

Meanwhile Victim 1 told the court that as a result of the sexual assaults which she experienced as a child, her confidence as an adult has suffered considerably.

“What he did has affected me badly,” she said. “I’ve had bullying most of my life, I’m feeling scared, anxious and upset.”

When she was in her teens, Victim 1 plucked up the courage to tell her mother about the depraved things that Dewick had been doing to her. But given her young age, both her parents felt it would be unfair to subject her to police interviews and a possible court appearance.

But last year, when Victim 1 read in the local newspaper that Dewick had been charged with sexual offences in relation to Victim 2, she knew she finally had to speak out.

“When I saw his name in the paper I threw it on the floor and cried because I realised that this was what I’d always wanted,” she said.

At this point in her evidence, Victim 1 broke down in tears.

Dewick, who ran a book stall in Haverfordwest’s Riverside Market for many years after taking it over from his mother, denied each of the 20 offences throughout his four-day trial. He claimed both victims were lying.

"I don't have a sexual interest in children and I was quite dismayed at hearing that [the allegations]," said the 44-year-old during his trial.

"I'd never do anything like that. That was sick."

But despite describing the allegations as 'sick', when questioinned about them during his first interview, officers said he had 'chuckled'.

"That was an anxiety laugh because it was so ridiculous to hear this story about me. It thought, 'This has got to be a joke. It's laughable'."

But counsel for the Crown, Nicola Powell KC, refuted his evidence.

“You showed a complete lack of respect when you where interviewed by police officers and you’ve distanced yourself from the all the allegations," she said.

"The full circle of abuse has now come to a stop. You've been found out."

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on each of the 20 charges. Dewick will be sentenced on August 14. Judge Paul Thomas KC stated that his sentence is expected to be 'lengthy'.

Dewick, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, was released pending his sentence on an electronically monitored curfew.