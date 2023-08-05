The father-of-one lost his leg and suffered numerous serious injuries following the crash on the A40 when his Toyota Hilux was involved in a collision with a crash barrier.

The Wales Air Ambulance medics transferred Richard to the nearest specialist centre for limb injuries where he underwent a partial amputation of his right leg at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Richard said he would not be alive today if it wasn’t for the all-Wales Charity, that has to rely on generous donations to raise £8million each year to keep its helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road 365 days a year.

As a result, today’s rugby match is to raise funds for Wales air Ambulance as well as the Morriston Hospital League of Friends who helped put up Richard’s family as he fought for his life in ITU.

“The Welsh Air Ambulance flew to the scene and there’s no doubt that they saved my life,” he said.

“This is why we’re holding today’s rugby match, so that we can hopefully raise as much money as possible for these two amazing charities. Any help is greatly appreciated.”

Earlier this year Richard met the Prince and Princess of Wales Royals when they attended the opening of a new patient and family room at the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli.

On meeting the Royals, Richard said: "I found the Prince of Wales to be very down to earth and he appeared to have an interest in what happened to me and asked questions about my prosthetic leg and recovery.”

Today’s charity rugby match takes place at Pembroke RFC. The gates open at midday and kick-off is at 2pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and children are free.