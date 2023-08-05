Over the past few years, Year 10 and 11 pupils have been given a vocational opportunity to enrol on a Welsh-medium/bilingual GCSE Engineering course. This year, the College welcomed 38 learners across both years who are working towards their WJEC GCSEs in Engineering. Not only has this given the learners an opportunity to widen their studies, but they have also been able to continue learning bilingually.

The learners have been supported by a team of Welsh-speaking lecturers including Curriculum Area Manager William Bateman, lecturers Jake Mowbray and Morgan Lewis, who are fluent Welsh speakers, and also James John and Rhys Hutton who currently both learning Welsh.

Ffion Scourfield, who is a Year 11 pupil at Ysgol Caer Elen said, “I've really enjoyed this two-year course at the College as it's been a whole new experience for me and very different from school. I've learnt practical skills in the engineering workshop that I never thought I'd learn and I think I've been very fortunate to have had this opportunity.”

The lamps made by Emma Clegg and Ffion Scourfield (Image: Western Telegraph)

The GCSE is a two-year course where learners are split 50/50 on a weekly rotation between classroom and workshop. In the classroom they develop their design skills, learn engineering calculations and create engineering drawings while in the workshop they discover how to use hand tools, lathes and milling machines to make components from various materials. In their final year, they will be putting their newfound skills to the test to make an individual workpiece.

Morgan Lewis, Engineering Lecturer at Pembrokeshire College said, “The Engineering Level 2 programme with Ysgol Caer Elen school pupils has proven to be a very popular and successful vocational option. Learning takes place bilingually and gives pupils the opportunity to use their bilingual skills in a vocational context. Year 11 pupils have created lamps that are operated with USB as part of their final project, and they’re all very proud of what they have achieved.”

Emma Clegg, a Year 11 pupil on the programme commented: “I'm very interested in things that are being created for the future and what's emerging in engineering.

"This Level 2 course has been fantastic. It has prepared me to go on to study Advanced Engineering Level 3 here at College to be able to pursue a career in engineering.”