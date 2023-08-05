Nearly 300 competitors from all over Wales competed in both the beach and ocean events – as individuals, pairs and teams – to an exceptionally high stands but it was Poppit Sands who finished runners-up out of the 11 Welsh Clubs who competed. The overall winners were Wales’ largest Welsh club, namely Penybont.

And they're off! (Image: Stuart Ladd)

A total of 273 competitors, aged between eight and 13, took part in events throughout the two days which included some challenging weather conditions on day two.

“What a weekend we had!” enthused Nipper Team manager Elin Rees.

“The coaching team couldn’t be any prouder of our amazing Nippers who all gave 100 per cent in some very challenging conditions. This truly was a team effort.

“ Every Nipper contributed to the overall score, which was over 500 points more than we achieved last year. And this goes to prove whagt a great bunch of children we have in the club - we’re so very lucky to have them all."

She's giving it her all! (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Beach events comprised the beach flags, individual sprint and a 500m and 1km sprint relay while the Ocean Events included surf race, board race, board rescue, super Nipper (Individual Swim, Board, Run) and Taplin Relay (Team Swim, Board, Run).

Competitors cheer on their team mates (Image: Stuart Ladd)

“In July of last year we were delighted to hear that our bid to host the 2023 Championships had been successful,” said club secretary, Liwsi Harries.

“And after months of preparation, working closely with our governing body Surf Lifesaving Association Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, it was great to finally welcome everyone to Poppit Sands and showcase our beautiful beach.”

Members train throughout the year with winter pool training sessions followed by beach and ocean training that begins in May.

"Our volunteer coaches work tirelessly with the Nippers, who listened to everything their coaches had taught them and demonstrated some excellent lifesaving skills,” added Liwsi.

“They showed pure grit, determination and some fantastic camaraderie throughout the weekend and we’re so very proud of each and every one of them.”

Alex Ladd from Poppit Sands Surf Life Saving Club came first in one of the beach sprint classes (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Watching the championships was club co-founder Charlie Sharp’s daughter, Naomi.

"It was very special to us as a family to see the Welsh Nipper Championships being run so incredibly well by our club officials alongside SLSA Wales,” she said.

“ Their hard work and dedication is a credit to the club and Dad would have been humbled to see so many young people taking part, and incredibly proud of how our whole team performed throughout the weekend.

"This really was a testament to the dedication of our coaches."

The Club sponsors for this year were RJ Financial Planning Ltd., Swallow Yachts & Cardigan and Country Windows