Eighteen-year-old Katie, of Tenby, who plays for Whitland Ladies, is believed to be the first player to represent her country at all three age levels in the same season.

After trialling in April, she was first delighted to be called up for the Welsh ladies senior team and made her debut in July in the British Isles series held at Ayr in Scotland.

This weekend, she will be making her third appearance for the Welsh mixed under 18s team in a series against the three other home nations, hosted this year by Wales at Ebbw Vale.

She will complete her season’s international hat-trick next month when she again represents the Welsh ladies under 25s in the junior British Isles series at Llandrindod Wells; the third time she has done so.

Katie’s remarkable achievement is perhaps fitting reward for her dedication to the game which she started playing at the tender age of nine when she rolled her first wood on the Sutton Street green at Tenby.

She later played for Tenby Ladies, but when they disbanded four or five years ago, she made the move to Whitland Bowling Club.

Since then, her career on the green has continued to flourish, regularly representing the West Wales Ladies Bowling Association and winning a number of county and national titles. She has also twice represented Wales in the annual British Isles Championships.

Ever-modest about her meteoric rise in the game, Katie, who has just finished school and is currently awaiting her A Level results, remarked: “I can’t believe what has happened to me. When I first had a roll-up with my dad at Tenby, I never imagined that one day I’d be good enough to play for Wales.

“To represent my country at any level is a great honour, but to play for all three teams in one season is what dreams are made of.”

Katie is not the only local player who is currently helping to put Pembrokeshire on the international bowls map.

Joining her in the U18s team at Ebbw Vale is another rising star, Rhys Day, of Tenby, a member of the Welsh junior academy.

He and Katie - who both also play at Heatherton IBC - hit the headlines at the start of the year when they were selected for the Welsh U18s indoor team.

And that in itself was perhaps an unusual first as, remarkably, both were born on the same day, in the same hospital (Withybush) and were in cots alongside each other in the same ward… although Katie does hold the bragging rights of being a couple of hours older!

Two other seasoned campaigners from Tenby Bowling Club, John Roberts and Ysie White, also represented Wales in the British Isles series in Scotland, Ysie returning home with a bronze medal to her name.

Ysie Whie is bound for Australia to compete for Wales. (Image: Ysie White)Next month, she flies out to Australia’s Gold Coast as part of the Wales squad to play in the World Bowls Championships.

Back on Welsh soil, two other young members of Whitland Ladies section, Katie Thomas and Chloe Thomas will also again be representing Wales in the Under 25s series at Llandrindod Wells in September, with Katie delighted to have the honour of captaining the side.