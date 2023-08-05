Milford Haven Food Festival has suffered a major setback this year thanks to Storm Antoni.
The food stalls were planning on turning up the heat from 11am this morning (Saturday, August 5), but as a result of the rising winds, the organisers have decided to hold off their opening times until later this evening.
“The decision was made in the interest of public safety,” commented one the festival organisers.
“As a result of the weather forecast and the extremely strong winds, we’re having to hold off our opening times on Saturday until the early evening when the weather will have subsided.”
The organisers will confirm later on today the time at which they will be re-opening this evening.
Tomorrow's festival is expected to take place throughout the day, as planned.
