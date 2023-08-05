But then, when they began investigating further, Lisa Copley and her partner Chris Martin, realised that they’d chanced upon an adorable little sea mouse.

From one angle the little natural treasure, which resembles a psychedelic fuzz of fir and spine, was curled up tightly in a ball. But when viewed from the other angle, it immediately caght the light and took on a vibrant splash of fibre-optic brilliance.

The sea mouse in its rock pool (Image: Lisa Copley)

“When we started watching it, we began to realise that this was actually a very beautiful little creature,” said Lisa.

"We tried to take some photos with our camera as we had no idea what it could have been, but the pictures don't really show the incredible colours that the little sea mouse gave off.”

Sea mice (or Aphrodita aculeata to give them their official title), are chunky little creatures which can measure up to 20cm long and five cm wide.

Their bodies are covered in a velveteen pelage while their perimeters are covered in long glassy hairs in which are embedded much thicker, stouter spines. As a result, they turn into the maritime equivalent of hedgehogs.

They plough their way through the seabed sediments, getting down as far as 3,000m, where they scavenge for worms, small crabs, hermit crabs and other polychaete worms that can be over three times their own body length. Their feeding activities always take place at night when the animals are partially buried in sand.

Most that are found washed up are dead, or lethargic at best, but if they're placed in a clear-sided vessel of seawater, then you will hopefully observe their real magic.

Natural light falling on the worm’s veil of fluff creates a kaleidoscopic of colour with blues, reds, greens and yellows while the thicker spines glow ember-red to warn off predators.

“Initially we weren’t quite sure what it could have been," added Lisa.

"But as soon as we googled the sea mouse, the pictures showed us exactly what we’d discovered down on Broad Haven."

The sea mouse on its rock (Image: Lisa Copley)

The sea mouse may be something of a dark horse as they get their formal Latin name from Aphrodite, who is the Greek goddess of Love.

Its slightly less gracious English name however, may derive from its resemblance to a bedraggled mouse when washed up on the shore.

If anyone else discovers any sea mice from around the coasts of Pembroekshire, please keep us informed.