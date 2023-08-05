The tearoom already enjoys a strong reputation for its excellent menu which is structured around local produce, much of which is grown or produced in south Pembrokeshire.

The Bothy's attractive tea garden (Image: National Trust)

The new two-year tenancy is expected to commence on November 1, 2023 and will expire on October 31, 2025.

Tenders are invited with a minimum guide price of £10,000 per annum as well as 10 per cent of its gross turnover over £100,000 per annum (plus VAT).

The Colby Woodland Garden is an 8.5 acre site which is situated approximately one mile from Amroth and close to tourist hotspot, Tenby.

The garden boasts a very large collection of rhododendron species and varieties, many of which are of a significant age which extend back to the early 1900s.

The Bothy Tearoom is located on the ground floor of an attractive limewashed stone buildings, that is located in the heart of the garden.

The commercial property has a large entrance and servery area with adjoining dining area, kitchen and storage space. The café has been trading as a tearoom for the past 20 years.

“The National Trust is now seeking a tenant to run the catering business,” the Trust stated.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help the Trust enhance the visitor experience at Colby Woodland Gardens.

“It’s looking for a tenant to create a small, fresh and tasty menu using local homemade products whilst delivering a consistently great service.”

The new tenant will be expected to provide hot and cold non-alcoholic drinks, and a hot and cold lunch menu, snacks and cakes. An example of the menu must be included with all applications.

All tender applications must be submitted by Friday, August 25, with interviews subsequently taking place on August 31, 2023.

Further information or visits to the property can be arranged via the estate agents, Rightmove.