Mention names like Darren Clarke, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Bernhard Langer, José-Maria Olazabal, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Ian Woosnam and Vijay Singh to an average golfer, and they’ll realise that you’re talking class when it comes to that little white ball and a set of golf clubs.
And last weekend those top ranking golfers were joined by a team of juniors who are all members of the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy near Tenby.
Liam Bain, Josh Richards, Brandan Gunter, Esmee John and Maverick Jones were all invited to the European Tour Senior Open in Royal Porthcawl by Wales Golf where they could experience some top international competition as well as get some tips and training from some of Wales’ top coaches.
And the youngsters certainly weren’t overawed as they made the most of all the training sessions that were on offer and did some work on their woods, irons and putting.
“It was great to see the oldies and the youngsters coming together and there were smiles and encouraging comments from quite a few of the top players,” commented Meurig Evans of the Trefloyne Golf Club.
“And they expressed their support and encouragement for the young players who are getting into golf with such enthusiasm, and skill.
“There were certainly some sleepy heads on the bus journey back home – mainly the parents' – but the kids were still buzzing about it for a long time after the bus landed and after everyone went home their separate ways.”
