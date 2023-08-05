Dyfed-Powys police have confirmed that the main A484 between Carmarthen and Cynwyl Elfed is currently closed to all traffic.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The confirmation was made soon after 2.15pm this afternoon, (Saturday, August 5).
The road closure is the result of a fallen tree.
