The Lesser Weaver was discovered on Friday, August 5 by coastal forager Craig Evans as he carried out an extreme low tide foraging course in Saundersfoot Bay.

“It was a very small Lesser Weever but if you stand on it or touch it with your hand, it will inject a neuro toxin into you that causes excruciating pain,” said Craig Evans.

“The only relief is to immerse the area in very hot water, without scalding.”

The Lesser Weaver can grow to up to 15 cm in length.

They like to bury themselves in the sand with only their spine filled dorsal fin showing but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into their unsuspecting victims.

They are known to frequent the southerly shorelines between June and October.

They are identified by their upturned, grumpy little mouths and a deep yellowish body tapering down towards the tail. Their eyes sit on top of the head as the rest of the body is usually buried in the sand. The black dorsal fin contains the venom, along with spines on its gill covers.

They are found all around Britain, but are most common in the south and south west.

If you are stung by a weever fish, then place the body part in as hot water as you can bear, as quickly as possible. After 15 minutes or so, the pain should ease as the proteins in the venom become broken down and the pain receeds.

To avoid being stung, you should always wear beach shoes when paddling in sandy waters and always follow the Seashore Code when rockpooling. Ensure that everything is left as you found it and that any rocks that were turned over are replaced. Also return any crabs or fish to their rockpools and refrain from scraping anything off its natural rocky home.

The spelling of weever comes from the Old French word wivre, which means snake or viper.

Climate change has warmed British waters so much that weevers have spread from the south and west coasts to reach northern Scotland and can now be trodden on on any sandy or muddy shore.

Their hunting technique is to bury themselves in the sand with only the eyes on the top of their heads protruding, ready to snatch any passing shrimp or small fish.

Low tide in shallow water in the summer is the most dangerous time for bathers. In the winter weevers move offshore to hunt in deeper water.