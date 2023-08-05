As he was lining up his camera ready for the shot, a skysurfer cut through the skies diagonally before resuming his flight at an incredible 70-degree angle.

“It was the most amazing sight and a fantastic image for me to try and capture,” Chris told the Western Telegraph.

Chris, who was holidaying in Tenby from Cheshire, spotted the skysurfer on Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously I had no idea who the surfer was, so after I took a couple of shots of him, I put a post out on Facebook to try and identify him, as I though maybe he’d like a copy of my picture,” he explained.

“Much to my surprise the post got shared all over the place and it soon became obvious that quite a few local people were able to identify him.”

The skysurfer was eventually named as Chris Cheeseman from Hengoed in south Wales.

“I managed to track Chris down and have sent some of my photos on to him. But it was such a wonderful thing to see him and action and be given such a great photo opportunity.”

Pembrokeshire is believed to be one of the UK’s top sky-surfing destinations as a result of its gusty southwest and west winds, and its ideal wave-riding swells.

Sky surfing is classed as an extreme sport in which the skydiver wears a custom skysurf board attached to his feet and performs surfing-style aerobatics during freefall.

Both feet in the bindings are ready to exit the aircraft.

The boards used are generally smaller than surfboards, and look more like snowboards or large skateboards. Custom bindings attach the board to the feet, which is removable with the use of a 2-ring release system based on the common 3-ring release system used to cut away main parachutes.

A neutral position maintaining stability is to stand upright on the board during freefall, which is also the position required for deployment of the main parachute whilst surfing medium and expert boards.

The combination of rigid board and relative wind requires control to maintain stability during freefall. The jumper must then control the board and their body position so as to open the parachute in a stable configuration. More advanced aerobatics such as loops, rolls and helicopter spins are also possible.

When a skysurfer is filmed by another skydiver falling alongside them, the resulting film gives the appearance that the skysurfer is riding on the air in the same way that a surfer rides on a wave.

The downward motion is not very apparent and this creates the illusion that a skysurfer is floating on the relative wind.

A skysurfer falls at speeds comparable to any other freefall or freeflying skydiver, with speed varying depending on orientation. The competitive discipline of skysurfing is a team sport consisting of a skysurfer and a camera flyer with a video camera.