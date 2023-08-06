This week the hotel’s Cliff Restaurant learned that it had been awarded two AA Rosettes for its culinary excellence and its attention to detail ‘from the moment diners enter the venue.’

“We’re delighted that our Cliff Restaurant has received such recognition and we want to extend our sincere thanks to our Head Chef Joshua Hughes and his team for their hard work and dedication,” the Saundersfoot hotel commented following this week’s announcement.

“Two achieve two rosettes really is a great honour.”

Head chef Joshua Hughes with the AA award (Image: St Brides Spa Hotel)

The awards are made solely on the basis of several visits to the hotel by one or more AA inspectors, each of whom have extensive experience in assessing restaurantquality.

Naturally their top and bottom line is the food, taking into account the taste of the dish and whether it successfully delivers the promise of the menu.

Presentation and competent service must also be appropriate to the style of the restaurant and quality of the food.

Anyone who has glanced at the sample menus will know only too well that the standard of cuisine being prepared at The Cliff in St Bride’s truly is exceptional.

Lunches include a meticulously prepared fishcake with a shellfish bisque, rouille and pickled fennel; a pea and mint risotto or market fish with samphire, spinach and brown caper butter.

The dinner menu includes glazed pigs cheek or seared scallops as a starter while the mains include aged fillet steak with a green pepper jus, glazed lamb shoulder with courgette and basil puree, tomato fondue and black garlic or the delicious seabass with pak choi, miso emulsion and an Asian salad.

Bookings for the Cliff Restaurant at St Bride’s Hotel are highly advisable.